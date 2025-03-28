Previous
Robbie by rosiekind
Robbie

I told Robbie that I would make him famous today when I saw him singing in the garden today. He’s such a lovely bird.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Rosie Kind

carol white ace
A cute capture. Fav 😊
March 28th, 2025  
