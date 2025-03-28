Sign up
Previous
Photo 4848
Robbie
I told Robbie that I would make him famous today when I saw him singing in the garden today. He’s such a lovely bird.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
28th March 2025 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
robin
,
robbie
carol white
ace
A cute capture. Fav 😊
March 28th, 2025
