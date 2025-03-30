Previous
Odd one out by rosiekind
Odd one out

The greenfinch at the bottom left is dining with the goldfinches but they don't seem to mind. It's a good job they don't fight like some birds do as they often appear together in my garden.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

