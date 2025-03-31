Sign up
Previous
Photo 4850
Tucking in
I saw this greenfinch on the feeder by himself but he was really tucking in to the seed and the feeder is more than half empty so he must have had some help!
Thank you for getting yesterday's photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
greenfinch
