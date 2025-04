On the bird table

One of the robins was on the bird table tucking in to mealworms and suet pellets. They have a nest in the nest box on the side of the back garage so I often watch them from the kitchen window going in and out. I think they probably have babies to feed as they both seem to go back and forth. I love helping the birds with nesting as it gives me great joy.



