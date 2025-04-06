Previous
They're all getting in on the act by rosiekind
Photo 4855

They're all getting in on the act

Even the great tit joined the goldfinches today so that he could eat some of those tasty sunflower hearts.

Thank you for getting yesterday's photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1330% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact