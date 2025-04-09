Sign up
Previous
Photo 4857
View from my bedroom window
This pigeon was sitting in the conifer tree outside the front of the house and I took this with my phone.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11182
photos
145
followers
50
following
1330% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
9th April 2025 8:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
pigeon
,
conifer-tree
