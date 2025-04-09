Previous
View from my bedroom window by rosiekind
Photo 4857

View from my bedroom window

This pigeon was sitting in the conifer tree outside the front of the house and I took this with my phone.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1330% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact