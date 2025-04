Mrs Blackbird

It's a day of blackbirds today but it's always nice to see any birds in my garden. I have a lot coming because they like the food I put out in 13 feeders that I have. Also I have robins being fed by their parents in the nesting box on the back garage as well as blue tits going in and out of the camera nest box.



