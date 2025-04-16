Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4863
Smart little dove
There were a pair of them wandering around the vegetable plot but I liked this photo the best.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11190
photos
144
followers
50
following
1332% complete
View this month »
4856
4857
4858
4859
4860
4861
4862
4863
Latest from all albums
4858
4859
3748
4860
4861
3749
4862
4863
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
16th April 2025 6:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
collared-dove
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close