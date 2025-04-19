Previous
Dear little greenfinch by rosiekind
Photo 4866

Dear little greenfinch

He was tucking in to the sunflower hearts. Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Rosie Kind

Barb ace
Pretty!
April 19th, 2025  
