Previous
Beaks full by rosiekind
Photo 4868

Beaks full

These little greenfinches didn't seem to mind the rain as they tucked into the sunflower hearts in one of my feeders. I have 4 feeders with sunflower hearts in them and they get through an awful lot of seeds. I shall soon have to go and buy another great sack of them but it's worth it just to see these lovely birds. Greenfinches are on the endangered species list but they are definitely not endangered in my garden!

Thank you for getting yesterday's photo of Squizzer on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1333% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact