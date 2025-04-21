Beaks full

These little greenfinches didn't seem to mind the rain as they tucked into the sunflower hearts in one of my feeders. I have 4 feeders with sunflower hearts in them and they get through an awful lot of seeds. I shall soon have to go and buy another great sack of them but it's worth it just to see these lovely birds. Greenfinches are on the endangered species list but they are definitely not endangered in my garden!



