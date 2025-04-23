Sign up
Previous
Photo 4870
What's he doing on the swing?
Squizzer seems to get into everything and I wondered whether he thought he could actually have a swing. Perhaps if the wind had got up he might have achieved it. He always makes me laugh.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11201
photos
144
followers
50
following
1334% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
23rd April 2025 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
swing
,
garden
,
squizzer
