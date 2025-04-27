Sign up
Previous
Photo 4874
Sitting on the fence
I couldn't resist a photo of this jackdaw who was looking over his shoulder.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
4867
4868
4869
4870
4871
4872
4873
4874
Latest from all albums
3753
4870
3754
4871
4872
4873
3755
4874
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
27th April 2025 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
field
,
village
,
jackdaw
