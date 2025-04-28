Previous
Kingfisher by rosiekind
Kingfisher

This is one from the archives but I haven’t had a lot of time today. I have been busy planting tomatoes in my greenhouse as well as meeting friends in various places.

Last night we had two hedgehogs in the garden so I have put twice the usual hedgehog food out for them tonight. It was so lovely to see them both and I wonder whether they are a couple and might have some hoglets in the future.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday’s photos on PP. and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

