Previous
Squizzer looking lovely today by rosiekind
Photo 4876

Squizzer looking lovely today

I can always rely on Squizzer to give me a photo opportunity. Before I took this he was having a mad half hour and he’s really entertaining and I love to watch him through my kitchen window.

Thank you for getting yesterday’s kingfisher on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1335% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact