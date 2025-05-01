Previous
Flower from my garden by rosiekind
Flower from my garden

I have no idea what this is but it comes up every year. Happy May Day to everyone and thank you for getting yesterday's photo of Squizzer on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is very much appreciated.
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Rosie Kind

Judith Johnson ace
It's lovely, but I can't help with the identification
May 1st, 2025  
