Previous
Photo 4877
Flower from my garden
I have no idea what this is but it comes up every year. Happy May Day to everyone and thank you for getting yesterday's photo of Squizzer on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is very much appreciated.
1st May 2025
1st May 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
garden
Judith Johnson
ace
It's lovely, but I can't help with the identification
May 1st, 2025
