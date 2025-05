Robbie tucking in

I didn’t realise that Robbie could eat from this feeder but I am glad that he can. He has a nest in the ivy at the side of our house and I’m pretty sure that he’s feeding chicks so it’s always a pleasure to be able to help in this way. After I took this I thought I had better put more suet block in the feeder.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.