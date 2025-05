Mrs Blackbird

She came into the bird bath right outside my kitchen window so I couldn't resist a few shots. Have a look to see what she did next.



I am trying to delete some of my photos from my laptop but for some reason it won't let me and it's so frustrating as I already back them up to portable hard drives and I need to free up space as it's getting rather full.



Thank you for getting yesterday's robin on PP and for all your kind comments and favs. It is always very much appreciated.