Hoopoe

This is a photo from 2014 when we had a hoopoe in the village. People came from miles around to see this lovely bird.



I have been busy giving a talk to the NHS Retirement fellowship in Bedford this afternoon regarding my time working at Papworth Hospital which was such a wonderful experience. Everyone was so pleased to listen and gave me lots of thanks so I was really thankful that it went so well. There were about 60 people there and many of them said that I spoke from the heart which is quite true. I was so pleased to pass on my fee to Papworth Charity so have just written a letter to them enclosing a cheque for £50 which is such a pleasure to be able to help.



