Hoopoe by rosiekind
Hoopoe

This is a photo from 2014 when we had a hoopoe in the village. People came from miles around to see this lovely bird.

I have been busy giving a talk to the NHS Retirement fellowship in Bedford this afternoon regarding my time working at Papworth Hospital which was such a wonderful experience. Everyone was so pleased to listen and gave me lots of thanks so I was really thankful that it went so well. There were about 60 people there and many of them said that I spoke from the heart which is quite true. I was so pleased to pass on my fee to Papworth Charity so have just written a letter to them enclosing a cheque for £50 which is such a pleasure to be able to help.

Thank you for getting yesterday's bathing blackbird on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
