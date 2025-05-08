Previous
Greedy jackdaw by rosiekind
Photo 4883

Greedy jackdaw

It's costing me a fortune feeding all these birds. I only want to feed the little ones but the jackdaws and pigeons are gobbling a load of my bird food.

Thank you for getting yesterday's photo of the hoopoe who visited our village in 2014 and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1337% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact