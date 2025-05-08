Sign up
Previous
Photo 4883
Greedy jackdaw
It's costing me a fortune feeding all these birds. I only want to feed the little ones but the jackdaws and pigeons are gobbling a load of my bird food.
Thank you for getting yesterday's photo of the hoopoe who visited our village in 2014 and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
8th May 2025
8th May 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
jackdaw
