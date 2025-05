My lovely visitors

Not a brilliant photo but I just had to post it to show these lovely hedgehogs that visit my garden every night. I feed them with special hedgehog food and keep it under a hedgehog house that I bought for them. I am so pleased that I have spent some money to enable me to attract them. Last year we had one visiting and now this year it's two. I am so happy.

Thank you for getting Woodie woodpecker on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.