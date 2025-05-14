Sign up
Previous
Photo 4889
Bas with Steve
A quick iPad photo as I realised that I hadn’t posted anything today. Bas always comes out for a play in the evening. He loves to be with us and usually he’s back in his cage by nearly 9 o’clock.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
14th May 2025
14th May 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11224
photos
143
followers
50
following
1339% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPad (8th generation)
Taken
14th May 2025 8:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
steve
,
bird
,
cockatoo
,
bas
