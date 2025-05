Stepping out

I was so surprised to see the ducks in the front garden as we are nowhere near the river. However, we used to have a pair of mallards visit us in years gone by. They must remember where they can get some food although I didn't have any as I haven't seen them for a long time. I was just so surprised to see them and hope that they come back again.



Thank you for getting yesterday's photo of the young goldfinch on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.