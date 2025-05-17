Sign up
Previous
Photo 4892
Woodie likes sunflower hearts too
All the birds seem to love sunflower hearts so I shouldn't have been surprised to see Woodie eating them from this feeder. It's always nice to see him.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
17th May 2025
17th May 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
17th May 2025 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
woodpecker
,
woodie
