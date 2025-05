Mr Starling on the bird bath

The starlings hang out right in front of my window that's over the kitchen sink so I can watch what they get up to. After I took this, I got some photos using my phone of the youngsters that they had brought to have a tuck in to the mealworms that I had put out. They squabble and fight but I love to watch them.



