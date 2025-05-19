Sign up
Previous
Photo 4894
At the beginning of the day
The suet block was filling the feeder when I took this but later you will see that it was virtually empty. The birds really do like suet and gobble it up so quickly.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
18th May 2025 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
blackbird
