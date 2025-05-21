Feed me

The young starlings are very demanding and the parents just have to keep feeding them. I love to see them though.



I have had a very interesting afternoon at the Military Museum at Chicksands. We had a tour round lasting about an hour and the people who talked about everything were really great especially the young girl. She had an amazing memory telling us so many interesting facts.



