Feed me by rosiekind
Photo 4896

Feed me

The young starlings are very demanding and the parents just have to keep feeding them. I love to see them though.

I have had a very interesting afternoon at the Military Museum at Chicksands. We had a tour round lasting about an hour and the people who talked about everything were really great especially the young girl. She had an amazing memory telling us so many interesting facts.

Thank you for getting yesterday's adult starling on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
21st May 2025

Rosie Kind

Barb
This is an award-worthy capture! Simply love it!! ☺️
May 21st, 2025  
