Two of a kind by rosiekind
Photo 4897

Two of a kind

I have been to Grafham Water today to meet up with Sarah and we saw lots of lovely bunnies. I love seeing them and was glad that I went back for my camera.

Thank you for getting yesterday's young starlings being fed in my garden and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1341% complete

