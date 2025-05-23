Sign up
Previous
Photo 4898
Song thrush
We had a couple of song thrushes in the garden and I haven’t seen any for ages so it was lovely to see them.
Thank you for getting yesterday’s bunnies on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
23rd May 2025 7:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
song-thrush
carol white
ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
May 23rd, 2025
