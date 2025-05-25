Sign up
Previous
Photo 4900
Greedy jackdaw
I like to feed the little birds but this big fellow thinks he can help himself too and he brings his mates. It's costing me a fortune! However, I must admit he does look rather smart!
Thank you for getting yesterday's photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
25th May 2025
25th May 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
jackdaw
Judith Johnson
ace
Super shot Rosie, and yes, he's very smart
May 25th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Very well caught! I have the same problem with blackbirds and grackles. They gobble up everything!
May 25th, 2025
