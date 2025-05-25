Previous
Greedy jackdaw by rosiekind
Photo 4900

Greedy jackdaw

I like to feed the little birds but this big fellow thinks he can help himself too and he brings his mates. It's costing me a fortune! However, I must admit he does look rather smart!

Thank you for getting yesterday's photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Rosie Kind

Judith Johnson ace
Super shot Rosie, and yes, he's very smart
May 25th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Very well caught! I have the same problem with blackbirds and grackles. They gobble up everything!
May 25th, 2025  
