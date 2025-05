Hello Robbie

Robbie decided to have a go at the suet block that was hanging down below. I just thought he looked really lovely perched while working out how easy it would be for him to balance on it. The blackbirds are also eating the suet block and the birds seem to be very versatile finding a way to eat what they consider to be really tasty.



