Previous
Photo 4902
He didn't mind the rain
After I took this, 4 of his mates rolled up but they weren't bothered by the rain.
Thanks for getting yesterday's photo of Robbie on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
jackdaw
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love shot , Mr Jackdaw and his friends must also welcome the rain !
May 27th, 2025
