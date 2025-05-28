Sign up
Previous
Photo 4903
I couldn't believe my eyes
How on earth does a jackdaw land on this feeder to feast on mealworms. He was obviously very hungry to take his chances on here. No wonder I keep having to buy more bird food!
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
1
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
28th May 2025 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
jackdaw
Lady Magpie (Heather)
ace
Grrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr, they annoy me as well.
May 28th, 2025
