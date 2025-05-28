Previous
I couldn't believe my eyes by rosiekind
Photo 4903

I couldn't believe my eyes

How on earth does a jackdaw land on this feeder to feast on mealworms. He was obviously very hungry to take his chances on here. No wonder I keep having to buy more bird food!

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
Grrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr, they annoy me as well.
May 28th, 2025  
