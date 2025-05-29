Previous
Bobbie blackbird by rosiekind
Bobbie blackbird

Even Bobble has discovered the suet block and decided to tuck in. I don’t mind as I am happy to help him.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

