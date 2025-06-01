Sign up
Previous
Photo 4907
Anyone would think they were hungry
This is just a few of the starlings I have had in my garden. They go mad for all the food I put out for them but I do love to see them.
Thank you for getting yesterday's rose on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11257
photos
142
followers
49
following
1344% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
1st June 2025 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
starlings
,
bird-table
