Anyone would think they were hungry by rosiekind
Photo 4907

Anyone would think they were hungry

This is just a few of the starlings I have had in my garden. They go mad for all the food I put out for them but I do love to see them.

Thank you for getting yesterday's rose on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
1st June 2025

Rosie Kind

