Photo 4908
They all love sunflower hearts
This great tit was tucking in to the sunflower hearts in this feeder when I looked through the kitchen window this morning. I really appreciate seeing so many birds in my garden.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday’s photos on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
2nd June 2025 12:39pm
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
great-tit
