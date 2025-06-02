Previous
They all love sunflower hearts by rosiekind
Photo 4908

They all love sunflower hearts

This great tit was tucking in to the sunflower hearts in this feeder when I looked through the kitchen window this morning. I really appreciate seeing so many birds in my garden.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday’s photos on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1344% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact