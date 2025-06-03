Previous
They like flutter butter by rosiekind
Photo 4909

They like flutter butter

Because they get through it so quickly it turns out to be rather expensive so I have to ration them. This young starling enjoyed a tuck in from the one hanging on the line.

Thank you for getting Robbie on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Corinne C ace
A determined look on his face!
June 3rd, 2025  
