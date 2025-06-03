Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4909
They like flutter butter
Because they get through it so quickly it turns out to be rather expensive so I have to ration them. This young starling enjoyed a tuck in from the one hanging on the line.
Thank you for getting Robbie on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11261
photos
142
followers
49
following
1344% complete
View this month »
4902
4903
4904
4905
4906
4907
4908
4909
Latest from all albums
4905
4906
3771
4907
3772
4908
3773
4909
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
3rd June 2025 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
feeder
,
starling
,
youngster
,
flutter-butter
Corinne C
ace
A determined look on his face!
June 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close