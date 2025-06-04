Previous
Female greenfinch by rosiekind
Photo 4910

Female greenfinch

This lovely greenfinch gave me a photo opportunity today as I was standing in the kitchen. I am so lucky to see all these lovely birds while I am getting meals etc.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday’s photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
