Previous
Photo 4911
Brave little blue tit
I was surprised to see the little blue tit land on the feeder near the woodpecker and he didn't stay there for long which was not surprising. Not a brilliant photo but I haven't had a lot of time.
Thank you for getting yesterday's greenfinch on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11263
photos
143
followers
49
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
5th June 2025 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
blue-tit
,
great-spotted-woodpecker
