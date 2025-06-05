Previous
Brave little blue tit by rosiekind
Photo 4911

Brave little blue tit

I was surprised to see the little blue tit land on the feeder near the woodpecker and he didn't stay there for long which was not surprising. Not a brilliant photo but I haven't had a lot of time.

Thank you for getting yesterday's greenfinch on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
