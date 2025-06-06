Sign up
Previous
Photo 4912
Tasty
This young blue tit had the feeder to himself for a change. Usually there are starlings all over it but I think they were busy eating other things.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
5th June 2025 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
blue-tit
