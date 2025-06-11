Sign up
Previous
Photo 4917
Kingfisher
This is a filler as I haven't had a lot of time today. I have been busy in the garden weeding my flower garden in the front of our house. Also I dug my first new potatoes.
Thank you for getting yesterday's blue tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
0
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11273
photos
140
followers
48
following
1347% complete
Tags
bird
,
brook
,
kingfisher
