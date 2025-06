Endangered species?

Not in my garden. I was shocked to see 5 greenfinches on the feeder. I regularly get 2 of these birds but they have obviously had a good breeding year and have brought more of them into my garden. I am so happy to see them. They are on the red list of birds that are at risk of dying out.



Thank you for getting yesterday's kingfisher on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.