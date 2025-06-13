Previous
Look who’s getting in on the act by rosiekind
Photo 4919

Look who’s getting in on the act

Squizzer thought he could eat the peanuts put out for the birds. What a cheek when he was his own nut box.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1347% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact