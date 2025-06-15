Previous
What a little sweetie by rosiekind
I just love these little blue tits and this one just had to have his photo taken.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Rosie Kind

