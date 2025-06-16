Previous
Brave little goldfinch by rosiekind
Photo 4922

Brave little goldfinch

I was really surprised to see the goldfinch on the feeder with the great spotted woodpecker as he is such a big bird in comparison. However, the little goldfinch didn't seem to be worried.

Thank you for getting yesterday's blue tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Rosie Kind

Phil Sandford
Not seen that before. Great capture.
June 16th, 2025  
PhotoCrazy
Nice capture!
June 16th, 2025  
Sue Cooper
I think the goldfinch is even trying to look like a woodpecker. A wonderful capture. Fav.
June 16th, 2025  
