Previous
Photo 4922
Brave little goldfinch
I was really surprised to see the goldfinch on the feeder with the great spotted woodpecker as he is such a big bird in comparison. However, the little goldfinch didn't seem to be worried.
Thank you for getting yesterday's blue tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
3
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11282
photos
140
followers
48
following
1348% complete
View this month »
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
16th June 2025 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
goldfinch
,
great-spotted-woodpecker
Phil Sandford
ace
Not seen that before. Great capture.
June 16th, 2025
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
June 16th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
I think the goldfinch is even trying to look like a woodpecker. A wonderful capture. Fav.
June 16th, 2025
