Mrs Chaffinch

I was pleased to see Mrs Chaffinch on the bird bath today. It was a shame the other day when she was there with Mr Chaffinch I didn't manage to get a shot of them both.



All my photos at the moment are taken in my garden as I haven't got the strength back that I had before I went to Kenya. I don't know why I can't seem to walk very far which is a shame as I used to love walking all the way along Wood Lane and see so many different birds.



