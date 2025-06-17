Previous
Mrs Chaffinch by rosiekind
Mrs Chaffinch

I was pleased to see Mrs Chaffinch on the bird bath today. It was a shame the other day when she was there with Mr Chaffinch I didn't manage to get a shot of them both.

All my photos at the moment are taken in my garden as I haven't got the strength back that I had before I went to Kenya. I don't know why I can't seem to walk very far which is a shame as I used to love walking all the way along Wood Lane and see so many different birds.

Thank you for getting yesterday's photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
Photo Details

