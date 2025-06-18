Previous
Harry Hedgehog with mate by rosiekind
Harry Hedgehog with mate

This is not a good photo from the photography side of things but I thought I would post this as I am so pleased that Harry Hedgehog has brought his mate out with him. I feed them every night and the trail camera picks them up. I love the fact that I can help them by providing a good meal for them. I have had one come for 2 years now but this is the first year there have been 2 of them.

