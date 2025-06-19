Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4925
Butter wouldn't melt
No wonder I am getting through so many sunflower hearts! Not content with all the nuts I give him, Squizzer is now eating the seeds. He is a bad boy!
Thank you for getting yesterday's photo of him on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11288
photos
140
followers
48
following
1349% complete
View this month »
4918
4919
4920
4921
4922
4923
4924
4925
Latest from all albums
3781
4922
3782
4923
3783
4924
3784
4925
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
19th June 2025 6:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
feeder
,
squizzer
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close