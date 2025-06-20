Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4926
Male chaffinch with great tit
I thought I would post this photo showing the male chaffinch with a great tIt on the feeder.
Thank you for getting yesterday’s photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11289
photos
140
followers
48
following
1349% complete
View this month »
4919
4920
4921
4922
4923
4924
4925
4926
Latest from all albums
4922
3782
4923
3783
4924
3784
4925
4926
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
18th June 2025 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
great-tit
,
male-chaffinch
Lesley
ace
I’m glad you did. Nice to see them sharing
June 20th, 2025
Alli W
Beautiful capture!
June 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close