Previous
Photo 4928
Little and large
It's amazing when you see the difference in size of these 2 birds - Woodie Woodpecker on the left and the little blue tit on the right. However, they both managed to get some lunch.
Thank you for getting yesterday's rose on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
blue-tit
,
great-spotted-woodpecker
