Previous
Little and large by rosiekind
Photo 4928

Little and large

It's amazing when you see the difference in size of these 2 birds - Woodie Woodpecker on the left and the little blue tit on the right. However, they both managed to get some lunch.

Thank you for getting yesterday's rose on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1350% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact