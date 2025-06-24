Previous
Greenfinches

The greenfinches visit my garden every day and I haven’t had a lot of enthusiasm today but I did go to my physio appointment at lunchtime only to be told that the NHS will not be carrying on with Apsos therapy in the future. It’s a 3 year plan and mine will finish in November. I think it’s a real shame as it has prevented a lot of people like me having to undergo surgery which is obviously more costly.

Thank you for getting yesterday's little blue tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
24th June 2025

